Lewis Hamilton credits Kim Kardashian for his happiness

Lewis Hamilton is making headlines with more than just new wheels, his romance with Kim Kardashian is revving up just as much attention.

While speaking onstage at a fan event in Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix the F1 superstar revealed he has plenty to smile about these days.

On Thursday, July 2, the seven-time Formula One world champion brought up the SKIMS mogul when broadcaster David Croft complimented him, saying "Lewis, on the track and off the track, you are a much happier man this year, and for everyone here, that is great to see.”

After drawing cheers from the crowd, a fellow racing driver chimed in, asking, "Is that because it's a fast car or a new girlfriend?"

The speedster smiled as the crowd laughed before saying, "Yeah, that's a good one."

He then expressed his gratitude to his F1 team before mentioning his girlfriend.

"Once you spend a year with this team, Ferrari is still the most iconic team of all time, and they've had a difficult period of time,” said the former Mercedes driver. “It's such an amazing team and they've been so welcoming.

The motorsport legend may have a flashy new car but his new ride isn't the only thing accelerating his happiness as the Kardashians star is giving it some serious competition for the racer’s attention.

The 41-year-old ended by adding, "And of course, of course, it's Kim."

Notably, last month, Kayne West’s ex wife, who has been romantically linked to the racing icon since February, attended the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, where Hamilton finished second.

At the podium, he was seen blowing a quick kiss to Kim, 45, who attended the race alongside her sister, Khloé Kardashian.