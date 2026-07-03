Vin Diesel teases final lap of ‘Fast & Furious' with BTS video: Watch

Vin Diesel shared an emotional message with fans ahead of the much-anticipated Fast & Furious finale.

There's plenty happening behind the garage doors as Vin, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, has offered fans a fresh behind-the-scenes update from the set.

The final film in the main Fast & Furious saga is officially titled Fast Forever. Announced by star and producer the culminating eleventh movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 17, 2028.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old shared a short video from the film's set., giving fans a rare sneak peek of the work going into the franchise's final chapter.

“I'm on set. People are grinding. Incredible crews are working,” he said while recording himself via selfie mode. “I just wanted to take a second to say thank you.”

'Good things coming,' Vin Diesel captioned his latest video on Instagram

Addressing fans directly, the Dominic "Dom" Toretto famed actor thanked supporters for their patience and support throughout the years-long journey to bring the finale to life.

“You guys are the best audience in the world, best fans in the world. You've been patient to the industry, you've been patient to the studio, and you've been patient with me,” he continued. “Over the past three and a half years, we've been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale.”

He went on, referring to his other roles in different movies, “At times, I've been lucky to embark on other characters like Colder, Riddick, and that infamous New York detective, or writing the script that I'm so excited about, Rock'em Sock'em from the top.”

“But through it all, one thing I know is I can feel your support, and that means the world to me,” Vin added before concluding, “So, let me get back to this filming, and just know, I hope to make you all proud.”

The latest behind-the-scenes update comes as anticipation continues to build for the final installment of the long-running action franchise, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about the blockbuster's last ride.

In addition to the video capturing Vin, the clip shows a busy moment from the set of the Fast & Furious finale, with what appears to be a garage location.

Crew members and teams can be seen engaged in discussions as preparations continue around a sleek black car parked on set.