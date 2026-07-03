Kate Moss' love of gardening inspires exciting new business venture

Moss developed a passion for gardening at her countryside mansion in the Cotswolds

Super model, Kate Moss, who has captivated audiences with her charm and glamour for decades, is reportedly embarking on a new career in floristry.

Moss, 52, developed a passion for gardening at her countryside mansion in the Cotswolds, which she purchased for £2.5million in 2004.

Since moving out of London, Kate has embraced a quieter lifestyle after years of hard partying.

A source told The Sun: 'Kate fell in love with gardening after moving to the Cotswolds and this is forming the basis of her new venture.

'She has been experimenting with some ideas and she's decided her own range is the way to go.'

Kate revealed back in 2022 that she appreciated a quieter life after years of partying.

She said: 'Pottering around my home in the country is one of my favourite things to do - it's when I'm most happy.

'I love tending to my houseplants so a good watering can is essential.'

In May, Kate was in attendance at Royal Hospital Chelsea as organisers for the annual Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) event gave a select group of celebrities an early preview, 24-hours ahead of its official launch.