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Dolly Parton asks Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for their ‘firstborn' child

The Queen of Country sends a message to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of their wedding

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 03, 2026

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Dolly Parton asks Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for their ‘firstborn child

Dolly Parton is calling dibs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s firstborn child.

Ahead of the power couple’s massive Madison Square Garden wedding on Friday, July 3, the Queen of Country shared a message for the husband-and-wife-to-be, thanking Swift and Kelce for their generous pre-wedding donation to her Dollywood Foundation.

And she had one more request to make.

“Taylor and Travis, it's Dolly. And I was just told that you two are making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination Library. Thank you, thank you, thank you!,” Parton began. “I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude.”

The 80-year-old then tried to shoot her shot, saying, “It’s evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives. So, hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!”

The Jolene hitmaker laughed and continued, “The mission of the Dollywood Foundation is to dream more, care more, learn more, and be more. And thank you again for your very generous gift, and we’ll continue that mission even in bigger ways now with your money.”

She thanked Swift and Kelce one more time before singing, “I will always love you.”

Parton’s foundation was just one of the many recipients of Swift and Kelce’s generous donations, amounting to a total of $26M, per reports. The charitable efforts are a prelude to the couple’s grand wedding, which kicked off on Thursday, July 2, with a rehearsal dinner.

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