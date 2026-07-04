Drake gets 'confident' about his height during meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo

Drake is making sure his viral World Cup moment doesn't end on the stadium jumbotron.

The Canadian rapper became an unexpected star of Portugal's Round of 32 clash with Croatia after cameras caught his priceless reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.

As the stadium erupted, Drake's stunned expression instantly turned into a grin—and within minutes, social media had transformed the clip into the internet's newest meme.

But Drake wasn't done stealing headlines.

Hours after the match, the Grammy winner leaned into the buzz by sharing a photo alongside Ronaldo on his Instagram Story. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Portuguese icon, Drake joked, "we are the same height I swear vamos!!! My brother Cristiano."

The playful post quickly became the perfect follow-up to his now-famous facial expression, giving fans another reason to laugh while celebrating Portugal's dramatic 2-1 victory.

One social media user even dubbed Drake's look during the goal "pure meme energy," a description that spread almost as fast as the clip itself.

While Drake's reaction briefly hijacked the conversation, Ronaldo made sure the football did the talking.

The Portugal captain delivered once again on the biggest stage, scoring in a tense knockout match to help send his team into the Round of 16.

Drake is no stranger to going viral at major sporting events, whether sitting courtside at NBA games or ringside for boxing.

But this time, one unforgettable reaction—and one cheeky Instagram caption—proved enough to make him one of the World Cup's most talked-about spectators.

Turns out Ronaldo scored twice: once on the pitch, and once on Drake's Instagram Story.