Prince Harry's emotional plea to beloved Princess laid bare: 'hurry up' remarry

Prince Harry has been a very sensitive since his childhood as he was very close to his mother Princess Diana.

The claims have emerged after new revelations about the Duke of Sussex's heartbreaking request to Princess Diana as a child.

At HELLO!'s live podcast event, royal biographer Ingrid Seward shares the private conversation that exposed William and Harry's late mother's deepest personal longing - and her youngest son's hopes for their family.

Speaking to the audience inside the hotel's newly renovated ballroom, the royal expert shared a moving, bittersweet insight into the future Diana had hoped to build.

According to the author, Diana's ultimate goal outside the Palace was simply to find a lasting partnership and a sense of security - and if a young Harry had his way, she would have given him a little brother or sister to complete their family.

"I think she would have got married again," Ingrid reflected.

"She actually told me that Harry, being the youngest, had said to her, 'Mummy, can you have another baby?' Diana replied, 'Well, Harry, it's not that easy. I can't just have a baby - I need to be married first.' To which he replied, 'Well, hurry up then!'"

The sweet exchange between mother and son actually touched on a deeper reality for Diana, who genuinely longed to find a lasting partnership but felt her global fame made it nearly impossible.

Ingrid claimed: "I do believe she wanted to be married again."

"Funnily enough, we discussed it, and she said, 'But who would have me? I have so much baggage.' At the time, she was perhaps thinking of heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, whom she was desperate to marry, though we never spoke about him as I didn't know about the relationship then."

Ingrid recalled how they joked about what kind of partner would suit her unique position in the world.

"We both said, 'Well, what you really need is someone who is very rich and very old.' And Diana added, 'Preferably a widower, because I don't ever want to be seen as a husband-stealer.' She had been deeply hurt by that label during the fallout of her earlier affair with Oliver Hoare.

"The truth is, anyone would have loved to have had her, but she carried an immense amount of baggage. More than anything, she was just craving to be loved - a sense of security that she tragically never quite managed to find before her death."

This heartbreaking anecdote was just one of many revelations made during our exclusive live event.

Ingrid was interviewed by our podcast hosts Emily Nash and Andrea Caamano alongside fashion designer Jacques Azagury, the mastermind behind Diana's post-royal style glow-up, and investigative journalist Andy Webb, author of Dianarama, to uncover the real People's Princess.