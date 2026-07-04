Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'history-making' wedding looks

Taylor Swift wore Dior Haute Couture to marry Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift did not just walk down the aisle–she gave fashion fans a new obsession.

When the singer married Travis Kelce at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 3, the couple skipped predictable wedding style and went straight for fashion history.

As per a document released after the ceremony: "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom."

The announcement also revealed, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

The luxury details did not stop there. "Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."

Dior also celebrated the milestone, saying, "Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis... Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."

The choice did not come out of nowhere. The Anti-Hero hitmaker had quietly been dropping Dior clues for months, carrying the brand’s handbags during outings in New York and subtly fueling speculation among eagle-eyed fans.

The wedding fashion also circles back to the couple’s unforgettable engagement announcement last year, when Swift captioned photos from Kelce’s garden proposal, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Now, with a historic Dior gown, custom Louboutin heels and Cartier sparkle, that Instagram teaser has officially become one of pop culture’s most stylish happily-ever-afters.