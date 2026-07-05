King Charles pens royal note to Donald Trump for America's big birthday

King Charles celebrates friendship forged from former rivals

King Charles has sent a heartfelt message to US President Donald Trump and the people as the United States celebrated the 250th anniversary of its independence, describing the occasion as a "truly historic milestone."

The monarch's message, shared on Saturday, reflected on the remarkable transformation of the relationship between Britain and the United States

"My wife and I are delighted to send our warmest congratulations to you and to the people of the United States of America," the King wrote. "This year marks a truly historic milestone and a moment of great celebration for Americans everywhere."

Charles also reflected on his and Queen Camilla's recent visit to the US, saying they were "proud, and honoured" to have celebrated the landmark anniversary during their tour in April.

In his message, the King praised the enduring partnership between the two nations, describing it as "one of extraordinary evolution, from overcoming conflict to forging one of the closest and most productive alliances the world has seen."

He highlighted the deep ties that unite the UK and the US across defence, trade, science, education, culture and the arts, while expressing confidence that the friendship between the two countries will continue to flourish.

"The connection between our peoples is one that I trust will only grow stronger with time," he wrote, before signing off the message simply, "Charles R."

The statement comes just months after the monarch and Queen's four-day visit to the United States, where they met President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House, attended a state banquet held in their honour and saw the King deliver a historic address to a joint session of Congress.

The royal visit followed President Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom last September, during which he was welcomed with full ceremonial honours, including a state banquet at Windsor Castle.

Charles also used the anniversary message to look beyond the celebrations, calling on both nations to continue working together to protect shared values, strengthen democratic institutions and safeguard the natural world for future generations.

"As we look ahead to the next 250 years, I have no doubt we will continue to defend our shared values," the King wrote, adding that the long-standing friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States remains rooted in trust, liberty and mutual respect.

The message was released shortly after the King and Queen concluded Royal Week also known as Holyrood Week.

King Charles