Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding includes surprise from Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding includes surprise performance by Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding gets special musical moments thanks to Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

On Friday, July 3, the Eras Tour performer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated their much-anticipated wedding at Madison Square Garden, hosting around 1000 guests.

After the ceremony, the nuptials were turned into a little Beatles mania as Paul, 84, performed the band’s hit track, titled I Want to Hold Your Hand.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom Andrea invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up," a source told People.

Moreover, the insider further revealed that Stevie, who has been a friend and mentor to the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker for years, also performed at the power couple’s star-studded reception at MSG in New York City.

Paul and Taylor's mutual admiration is nothing new. Over the years, they have built a strong bond based on their deep respect and appreciation for one another.

Notably, the legendary musician was spotted at one of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2024, just days after celebrating his 82nd birthday.

He was seen being greeted by fans and being gifted several friendship bracelets in an Eras Tour tradition on his way to his seat at the venue.

Two years later, the Reputation songstress returned the favour by attending Paulintimate concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on March 28.