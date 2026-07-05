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Niall Horan reveals what happened to bizarre gift from One Direction boys

Niall Horan recalls how the 'boys from One Direction' surprised him with a gift that 'kinda scared' him

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Published July 05, 2026

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Niall Horan, 32, received a Barack Obama statue from the boys for his 18th birthday
Niall Horan, 32, received a Barack Obama statue from the boys for his 18th birthday

Niall Horan has finally revealed the whereabouts of the bizarre 18th birthday gift given to him by his former One Direction bandmates.

During a video interview with eTalk published on Friday, July 3, the 32-year-old singer was asked by a fan about the infamous Barack Obama statue gifted to him by Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and the late Liam Payne during their touring days.

Horan immediately lit up as he recalled the unusual surprise.

“For my 18th birthday, for some random strange reason that nobody knows, the boys from One Direction bought me a Barack Obama statue. We came back from a trip or a tour or something like that. And I walked into my living room and there was, in the dark, a full size Barack Obama statue,” he recalled.

The unexpected sight gave him quite a scare at first, with Horan admitting he briefly thought someone had broken into his home.

Over time, he got used to the statue and kept it in his backyard “for years.” These days, though, it’s tucked away in storage rather than greeting visitors.

“The Barack Obama statue is my storage unit,” Horan told the fan, explaining that he recently stumbled across it while looking through some old belongings.

“He needs a bit of a paint job, to be honest,” he added. “I don’t know if I’ll be putting him in my backyard again. He kinda scared me.”

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