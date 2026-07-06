Ariana Grande shares stunning footage from tour stop in hometown of Florida

The pop star, 33, says ‘there’s no place like home’ after ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour stop in Florida

Ariana Grande’s recent three-night run in Florida was unlike any other stop of her ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour — it was an emotional return to the place the pop star was born and grew up.

Grande, 33, revealed just how much being back in the Sunshine State meant to her by sharing footage on Instagram of her three-day stint at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

In the video, titled “Sunshine Diaries: Florida,” the multi-Grammy winner emotionally addressed the crowd from the stage. “This is such a special night. I’m so happy to be home with you all, ya know?”

The Wicked actress recalled that she was just eight years old when she first sang in the Amerant Bank Arena, singing the national anthem at a Panthers game.

“It really means so much to me. I love being from Florida. I love you all so much. Thank you for having me and for showing us so much love,” she continued.

“There’s no place like home,” Grande further wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Ariana Grande shares footage from eternal sunshine Florida stop

The Eternal Sunshine Tour (stylised in all lower case), kicked off at the Oakland Arena in California on June 6. So far, Grande has made stops in Los Angeles, Inglewood, Austin, and Sunrise.

Now, she is set to take the stage for three nights at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, from July 6 to July 9.

The tour will conclude with a 10-date residency in London’s O2 Arena.