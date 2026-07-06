King Charles office releases first statement after Prince Harry's announcement

King Charles has finally broken her silence hours fater Prince Harry's bombshell statement about his UK trip.

The 77-year-old British monarch has stepped out to show off his military skills ahead of his estranged son's arrival in Britain amid his security concern and threats.

The Palace issued first update on the King's royal engagement since Harry's team issued a furious statement, saying: “It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn.”

The royal fmily shared the monarch's latest images with details of his outing.

The palce wrote: "Today at the Tank Museum in Dorset, The King presented medals to soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment in front of their families.

"This was His Majesty’s first visit to the regiment since becoming Colonel-in-Chief in 2023."

Prince William and Harry's father also heard from museum staff about their work to explain the history and significance of tanks, before riding in a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank.

It emerges amid reports that the Duke of Sussex had accepted King Charles's offer to stay in the monarch's official residence, however it was withdrwan by the Palace 'because he did not give Royals enough notice despite accepting offer.'