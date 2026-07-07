Comedian Tim Dillon roasts Taylor Swift's fans

Comedian Tim Dillon used Taylor Swift's wedding day to launch a characteristically blunt attack on her fanbase, delivering a lengthy rant on his podcast while thousands of Swifties wept outside Madison Square Garden.

On The Tim Dillon Show, the 41-year-old comedian described Swift's most devoted fans as "emotionally and intellectually stunted," reserving particular scorn for those who cried at her engagement and turned up outside the venue on her wedding day.

"People whose maturity stopped at summer camp, who have riddled themselves with pretend anxiety disorders, have diagnosed themselves with fake autoimmune diseases, have refused to grow up for whatever reason," was how he characterised the most enthusiastic members of the fanbase.

"They emotionally and intellectually froze when they were at some eighth grade block party. I'm not saying you can't be a fan of Taylor and Travis. I'm saying that the people that are overdoing it out there, the people who cried at her engagement, the people who are sick. They live amongst us, but they're ill."

Dillon then drew a comparison between Swift's most ardent supporters and Donald Trump's MAGA movement, arguing that both had created a form of parasocial devotion that he found equally baffling.

"Trump walked down the escalator and their life was saved. They can't imagine a world where he's not in it. And Taylor Swift has done this to people," he said.

"That Eras tour saved people's lives. They went to that thing, many of them went multiple times because they drained their bank accounts."

Dillon is well known for his willingness to take aim at cultural phenomena and public figures.

He previously described Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as "low-grade reality stars" and called Joker: Folie à Deux "the worst film ever made", despite having a small role in the movie himself.

Meanwhile, inside Madison Square Garden on Friday evening, the mood was considerably warmer.

Two guests told NBC News that Travis Kelce was actually more visibly emotional during the ceremony than Swift herself.

"You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional," one said.

Swift's vows reportedly included "a bit of her singing," and the exchange drew tears from the crowd. Kelce's mother Donna, speaking at Macy's Fourth of July celebration in New York, offered perhaps the simplest summary: "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man! Magical."