Milo Ventimiglia, wife Jarah Mariano reveal newborn’s unique name

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano are introducing their newborn to their online family.

Making a sweet social media debut of the new addition, the couple revealed his name and shared the first full family photo since the baby’s arrival.

On Monday, July 6, the Gilmore Girls alum’s wife shared the delightful news alongside a sweet black-and-white photo showing her hand, Ventimiglia’s hand, and their 18-month-old daughter Ke’ala Coral’s hand all holding onto the little bundle of joy’s tiny fingers.

The actor, 48, and his wife welcomed their second baby together, named Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia.

A second photo showed Mariano, 42, cradling baby Rock-Anthony in a backyard, the This Is Us star playing with Ke’ala, while their dog Duke sat in front of them.

“These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way,” the proud mother of two captioned the post. “Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia.”

She added, “Can’t wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of 5!”

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child daughter Ke’ala Coral, in January 2025, shortly after they were forced to evacuate from their home amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

When Ke’ala celebrated her first birthday earlier this year, the couple revealed that they were expecting their second baby together.