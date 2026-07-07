Princess Kate leaves fans worried as she visits hospital with mystery injury

Princess Kate, who returned to the spotlight with a stunning appearance hours before Harry’s landing, surprised fans with a mystery injury during a hospital visit.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles and in good spirits as she visited Evelina London Children's Hospital on Tuesday, meeting children and families.

However, the 44-year-old royal was seen with a light graze on her leg. The unexpected injury did not go unnoticed, with fans eager to know what happened to their beloved Princess.

It was her first appearance since she spent a lot of time outdoors for her Three Peaks mountain-climbing challenge.

The royal dazzled in a white buttoned shirt dress from Suzannah London, which had a split at the knee, at one point revealing a small graze as the fabric moved in the wind.

It's not known how the Princess obtained the cut, but she's been very active in recent weeks and has spent a lot of time outdoors for her Three Peaks mountain-climbing challenge.

Kate was visiting the hospital to learn about its new plans to transform it into London's most comprehensive and integrated children's hospital.

Kate has previously been seen wearing plasters after injuries sustained while playing with her three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said at the time it was a "small injury, nothing serious".

Kate also has a three-inch scar running across her temple on the left-hand side of her head, from a childhood operation.

On Monday, Kate met patients and families who have already benefited from changes. The future Queen is the hospital’s patron and has visited several times over the years to get updates about its progress.