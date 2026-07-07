Drake fulfills one lucky fan’s dream with special gesture

Drake turned a lucky fan’s dream into a reality.

Over the weekend, the Canadian rapper surprised one of his longtime admirers by hopping on a TikTok Live chat.

He even took a moment to express his deep gratitude to the fan for supporting him throughout his career, making the interaction one to remember.

Taking inspiration from Drake’s Champagnepapi Instagram alias, the fan, Abi, goes by Champagnemamiabi on TikTok.

While the Rich Baby Daddy singer isn’t on the social media platform, he joined her livestream through a friend’s account while hanging out with them on Sunday, July 5.

Abi was starstruck to see the Toronto -based musician in the flesh on her TikTok Live. “I respect you, always showing love. Been riding,” Drizzy said. “I wanted to say hello.”

The speechless girl took some time to comprehend the moment before calling the God’s Plan singer her “goat” and urged viewers to screen-record the video so she could relive the moment. “I’d give you a hug right now,” she added.

Drake replied before signing off, “It’s love. I just want to tell you thank you for always riding, you know. Much love, nice to meet you finally.”

Abi still couldn’t believe what took place, as she remained on Live in the minutes after Drizzy dipped out. “Oh my f–king God, guys. I’m gonna cry,” she said.

Drake is no stranger to making core memories for his fans. Following the release of ICEMAN in May, the OVO rapper headed to upstate New York to meet up with NYFlavaaa, who gained a following singing along to Drizzy anthems with his family after picking up his children from school.