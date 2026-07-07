Kaley Cuoco gives daughter Matilda extra cuddles before baby arrives

Kaley Cuoco is making every cuddle count before her family of three becomes four.

The Big Bang Theory star gave fans another glimpse of life before baby No. 2, sharing adorable moments with her 3-year-old daughter, Matilda, on Instagram Stories.

One photo captured Cuoco kissing her daughter's scrunched-up face while the pair snuggled together, while another showed the little one hugging her favorite bunny plushie.

The sweet update comes just weeks after Cuoco announced she's expecting another daughter with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

Over the weekend, the actress also reflected on what she called a "magical" trip to New York City, where she proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a series of photos. Wearing a "pregnant girl summer" T-shirt, Cuoco summed up the getaway with plenty of humour.

Her trip included "great naps," "record-breaking heat," "visiting Tom at work, a power outage, laughing till I peed multiple times, room service, ending with a rain storm."

She wrapped up the post on a grateful note, writing, "My cup is truly filled to the brim and I’m so grateful!"

The actress has also been keeping pregnancy refreshingly real.

After making her first red carpet appearance since announcing the baby news, she joked about maternity fashion, writing, "Wearing my own clothes cause nothing fits lol," before adding that she "took the bump out."

Cuoco first revealed the happy news in June, sharing, "Completing our little family, what a dream come true! This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life."