WATCH: Cockroach crawls on reporter's neck during live broadcast

Large flying cockroach is seen crawling across KTLA reporter Rachel Menitoff's neck while she was reporting live. — X/@@KTLAMorningNews

A Los Angeles television reporter maintained her composure after a large flying cockroach landed on her neck during a live broadcast on Tuesday night.

The insect was seen crawling across KTLA reporter Rachel Menitoff's neck while she was reporting live.

Despite the unexpected interruption, Menitoff continued her report without reacting and appeared unaware of the insect's presence.

The incident only came to her attention after colleagues in the studio alerted her to the unwelcome visitor during the broadcast.

Footage of the moment was later shared by KTLA on social media, where the station praised the reporter's professionalism.

The clip quickly went viral, with many viewers expressing amazement at Menitoff's calm reaction.

"She doesn't even react until the end. I would have completely freaked out. Next time, just forget the live television audience watching — they'll all understand," one user wrote.

Another viewer said: "This is not OK. I don't care. I would cause a scene. Fire me. Make fun of me. Turn me into a meme. I don't care."

Others praised the reporter's professionalism, with one commenter writing: "She was either so locked in it didn't matter or she chose to ignore it. Absolute professional either way."

KTLA also commended Menitoff's handling of the situation, describing her ability to remain composed throughout the live segment as a testament to her professionalism.