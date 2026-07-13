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Pilot traces 'I'm bored' message during test flight

"I think the pilot was literally a bit bored as it was just a test flight," says operation manager

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Pilot writes “Im bored” in sky during test flight. — Flightradar24
Pilot writes “I'm bored” in sky during test flight. — Flightradar24

A light aircraft pilot drew attention after tracing the words "I'm bored" in the sky during a two-hour test flight, with the unusual flight path appearing on an online tracking app.

According to Flightradar24, the plane took off from Liverpool at 11:30 BST on Saturday before flying around the Wirral Peninsula, Cheshire and North Wales, BBC News reported.

The airline said the flying instructor, who is in his 20s, took the Piper Tomahawk up for a test flight after a part was replaced. The aircraft landed back on Merseyside at 13:30 BST.

Operation Manager Wayne Barrett said: "I think the pilot was literally a bit bored as it was just a test flight. Mind you, it was pretty skillful flying."

"I think the part was a cylinder that needed replacing," he added.

"So when this happens, we take the plane up for a test run to make sure everything is OK, which it was."

He said the pilot was a bit bored, but probably had to concentrate a lot to spell out the words.

"He's not in trouble, but we have had a lot of attention from it," the operations manager said, adding: "The plane is now safely back in the hangar and the pilot is on his day off."

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