Mel C shares good news for ‘Spice World' fans

Spice Girls fans' patience is about to be rewarded, Spice World is finally coming to streaming.

Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, has revealed that the beloved 1997 musical comedy will be available to stream "in the not-too-distant future," after years of the film being essentially impossible to find online due to complicated ownership issues.

"It's not available at the moment. It will be, because there were a lot of people that owned it. It was kind of all over the place," she explained on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

"So we've had to come together. The Spice Girls now fully own it, so we will be presenting it at some point in hopefully the not-too-distant future for people to enjoy."

The news will delight fans of the cult classic, which followed the group, Victoria, Mel B, Emma, Mel C and Geri, as they careered around London in their iconic double-decker bus during the height of their fame.

Written by Kim Fuller and directed by Bob Spiers, the film also boasted a remarkable supporting cast including Elton John, Hugh Laurie, Richard E. Grant, Roger Moore, Jennifer Saunders, Alan Cumming, Meat Loaf and Elvis Costello.

The announcement comes as the group marks a significant milestone.

Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of their 1996 debut single Wannabe, with the anniversary of their debut album Spice following in September.

Despite all the nostalgia in the air, Mel C has been clear that a full reunion is not currently on the cards.

"We're communicating all the time, and we want to do something, who knows when? But I still feel very optimistic, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed that you'll see the Spice Girls together in the future," she told The Smallzy Show.

The last time all five members performed together was at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

A 2019 reunion tour went ahead without Victoria Beckham, meaning that iconic quintet performance remains the last time fans saw the complete lineup on stage together.

For now, Spice World on streaming will have to do, and honestly, that is no small thing.