Argentina beat Swiss 3-1 after extra time to reach World Cup semi-finals

Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland, Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, US, July 11, 2026. — Reuters

KANSAS CITY: Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored deep in extra time to secure a dramatic 3-1 quarter-final win over 10-man Switzerland on Saturday and set up a heavyweight last-four clash against England in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi's Argentina side kept alive their bid to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962 with a victory that sparked pandemonium among the sea of sky-blue-and-white supporters and ended Switzerland's fairytale run.

The Swiss had reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954, but fell one match short of an unprecedented semi-final appearance, suffering a major blow when Breel Embolo was sent off for diving in the 72nd minute.

The thriller - Kansas City's final game of the tournament - looked headed for a shootout before Alvarez whipped a gorgeous long-range shot into the top corner in the 112th minute that Gregor Kobel at full-stretch had no chance of saving.

Martinez added a third for the holders nine minutes later when he calmly slotted home the rebound of Thiago Almada's shot.

Alexis Mac Allister had given Argentina the lead in the 10th minute, meeting Messi's corner at the front post with a flicked header that sailed beyond Kobel and into the far corner. It was the first time Switzerland had trailed in the tournament.

The Swiss refused to wilt however.

After a largely uneventful first half, the contest burst into life as Switzerland repeatedly tested Emiliano Martinez, forcing the Argentina goalkeeper into a string of sharp saves and jolting the South American supporters into full voice.

An equaliser felt inevitable as the Swiss piled on the pressure, and they were rewarded in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye exchanged passes with Ricardo Rodriguez down the left before sliding a right-footed finish through Martinez's legs.

Ndoye snarled into the nearest television camera as Switzerland's fans erupted.

But the Swiss were reduced to 10 men when Embolo got a second yellow card for simulation. It came after a lengthy VAR review for mistaken identity, with the referee overturning his initial decision to caution Argentina's Leandro Paredes.

Embolo collapsed in tears and was consoled by teammates as he left the pitch.

Argentina responded by pinning Switzerland back for long periods. Cheered on by fans who made Arrowhead Stadium feel more like Buenos Aires than Kansas City, the holders surged forward as chants of "Vamos, vamos!" echoed around the venue.

Messi, playing in his sixth World Cup at the age of 39, nearly settled the contest in stoppage time with a fierce strike that flashed inches wide of the post.

Switzerland weathered wave after wave of pressure and appeared destined to force a shootout but their resistance was finally broken in the closing moments of extra time.