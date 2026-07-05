Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's first wedding photo is finally out: See

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tied the knot with his Gauri Spratt and fans can’t get enough of the first glimpse from their intimate wedding ceremony.

The 3 Idiots star married his longtime partner in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, July 5, with only close family members and friends by his side.

As fans eagerly waited for a sneak peek of the celebration, the couple's first wedding photo made its way to social media.

The image captures Aamir seated behind a wooden table signing the marriage register while his new wife, dressed in an elegant embroidered ivory outfit, watches with a smile by his side.

Standing between the newlyweds is Khan’s third wife’s young son, dressed in a pink football jersey, looking on as the couple completes the formalities.

Meanwhile, the Dhoom 3 actor’s son Azad, from his marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao, can be seen seated beside his father holding what appears to be a ring box.

The ceremony was a warm family affair, with children from the couple's previous relationships playing an active role in the celebrations.

Several relatives and close friends gathered around the couple, while elderly family members watched from a sofa in the background.

With fresh floral arrangements and candles, the pair hosted a simple and elegant celebration rather than a lavish Bollywood wedding.

For the unversed, the wedding marks Khan’s third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the former couple share two children, Junaid and Ira.

The Ghajni-famed artist later married filmmaker Rao in 2005. Although they announced their separation in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad, and have remained on amicable terms.

Notably, Gauri is also a mother to a six-year-old son from a previous relationship, who was present during the intimate ceremony.