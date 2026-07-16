Naqvi, Boeing chief discuss acquisition of 16 aircraft for PIA

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi poses for a group photo with Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson at the company's headquarters in Washington on July 16, 2026. — X/@PTVNewsOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson at the company’s headquarters in Washington to discuss the acquisition of new aircraft for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The meeting was attended by a delegation from PIA’s new management, reflecting the government’s renewed focus on modernising the national carrier’s fleet.

According to officials, significant progress was made on plans to acquire 16 new aircraft for PIA. Both sides discussed the most suitable options for the purchase and explored ways to secure the best possible commercial arrangement for the airline.

The two sides agreed to work toward finalising the deal at the earliest opportunity.

Naqvi thanked Nelson for assuring full cooperation in expediting the procurement process for PIA’s new aircraft. He also praised Boeing’s leading role in the global aerospace industry and acknowledged the company’s contribution to aircraft manufacturing.

The proposed acquisition of 16 aircraft was expected to form a key part of PIA’s fleet modernisation strategy as the airline sought to strengthen its operational capacity and improve passenger services, The News reported in April.

In April, Arif Habib, Chairman of the Arif Habib Consortium for PIA, had said that the airline was working to expand and restore its fleet, with plans to scale up to 60 aircraft as part of its ongoing revival strategy.

Addressing industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati), Habib had said that PIA owned 30 aircraft, of which 18 were in operation, while five to six were undergoing repairs and maintenance.

"Efforts are being made to restore these planes and return them to service, which would raise the active fleet to 26, with a long-term goal of expanding it to 60 aircraft," he had added.