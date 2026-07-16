Govt denies fuel shortage, says Pakistan has sufficient stock

An employee fills the tank of a motorbike at a fuel station in Islamabad on June 16, 2025. — AFP

Minister chairs meeting to review petroleum products availability.

Govt to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies nationwide: minister.

Cheema warns against wheat hoarding and market manipulation.



Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema on Thursday said Pakistan has sufficient stocks of petroleum products and assured that there would be no disruption in fuel supplies.

The remarks came during a high-level meeting chaired by the minister to review the availability of petroleum products and concerns regarding the hoarding of fuel by certain Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The federal minister urged all provincial chief secretaries to take immediate and effective action against petrol pumps and OMCs found involved in hoarding fuel or attempting to exploit the prevailing regional situation for undue profiteering.

The provincial chief secretaries assured the meeting that their respective administrations would work in close coordination with Ogra's designated officials to curb hoarding and ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies across the country.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to maintaining energy security, the minister said that Pakistan has sufficient stocks of petroleum products and there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

He made it clear that the government will not allow any oil marketing company or petrol pump to create an artificial shortage for profiteering. He added that while the government does not intend to harass legitimate businesses, it will not hesitate to take strict action in accordance with the law against anyone involved in hoarding, profiteering, or disrupting the smooth supply of essential commodities.

Minister ensures uninterrupted wheat availability

The participants also conducted a comprehensive review of wheat production, existing stocks, and the overall demand and supply situation in the country.

The chief secretaries informed the meeting that the demand and supply situation in their respective provinces remains normal at present. They, however, indicated that their provinces may require additional wheat from the federal govt to meet future requirements and ensure uninterrupted availability.

Addressing the meeting, Cheema emphasised that the govt will try its level best to fulfil the wheat requirements of the provinces from Passco stocks. He said the government's foremost priority is to safeguard the interests of both the public and farmers while ensuring uninterrupted availability of wheat across the country.

The minister stressed that every decision regarding wheat management would be taken keeping in view domestic production, market conditions, and the welfare of local farmers.

He further directed all relevant authorities to maintain strict vigilance against hoarding and market manipulation to ensure sufficient wheat availability in the market before the upcoming sowing season.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the meeting that Passco would extend full support and facilitate provincial governments in ensuring smooth wheat management and availability.

Concluding the discussion on wheat, the minister directed all stakeholders to maintain close coordination and continuously monitor the situation so that timely decisions can be taken to ensure food security, market stability, and protection of farmers' interests.



— With additional input from APP