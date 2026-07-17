Shakira sends special message to Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup Final

Shakira praises Messi as Argentina prepares to face off against Spain

Shakira is cheering on Lionel Messi ahead of the biggest match of the year.

Following Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semifinal victory, the Colombian superstar took to Instagram Stories to praise the football icon’s remarkable tournament run.

“What @lionelmessi is doing is beyond extraordinary!” Shakira wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 16. “It shows the values of a man who is deeply committed and disciplined, challenging time and all odds. Proving that a person is not defined by age or what others say.”

The Grammy-winner also highlighted the role Messi’s family has played throughout his journey, giving a special mention to his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

“I know that having a woman like @antonelaroccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove that!” she wrote.

Roccuzzo later shared Shakira’s message on her own Instagram Stories, responding with a teary-eyed emoji and a white heart.

Shakira’s tribute came a day after Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 comeback win over England, securing a place in Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain. The Inter Miami captain, competing in his sixth World Cup, has scored eight goals so far, tying France’s Kylian Mbappé for the tournament lead.

The former The Voice coach will have her own moment on football’s biggest stage this weekend as Argentina and Spain face off at New York Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

Shakira is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show on Sunday alongside stars including Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin serving as curator.