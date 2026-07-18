Losing just 80 minutes of sleep per night could make you gain weight, study finds

A new Columbia University study found that losing just 80 minutes of sleep per night for six weeks can cause measurable weight gain and increased sedentary behaviour.

This study, which is published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, involved 95 people who regularly slept 7 to 8 hours per night. These participants delayed going to bed by 90 minutes in one six-week span, sleeping 80 minutes less than usual.

Results indicated that participants gained an average of one pound during the sleep-restricted phase, with waist circumference increasing by about 0.5 cm.

Researchers suggest that while this may seem small, the effects could compound significantly over time.

Contrary to previous findings on the effects of severe sleep deprivation, the study discovered that moderate sleep loss does not lead to an increase in appetite or hunger hormone levels. Rather, it makes people lazier, adding 17 minutes daily to inactive periods. In men and post-menopausal women, inactivity increased by almost 30 minutes daily.

Moreover, the same group of participants also indicated increased insulin resistance and inflammatory cells in the heart during sleep restriction, indicating an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.