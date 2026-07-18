Shane Gillis sells the most tickets for a ‘Solo Comedy Show'

American comedian Shane Gillis has officially secured his place in comedy history after breaking the Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a solo comedy show.

The historic milestone was achieved for his highly anticipated 17 July performance at Lincoln Financial Field, the massive stadium home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Official ticket sales figures compiled for the event reached a staggering 76,212, as verified and confirmed to Variety by Guinness World Records adjudicator Andy Glass.

The achievement marks a brand new record category introduced by the organisation, which previously required a minimum target of 54,000 tickets to establish the title.

While attendance numbers have been tracked in the past, tracking raw ticket counts as an independent feat is a fresh benchmark.

The equivalent record for a female solo act is currently held by Japanese comedian and actress Naomi Watanabe, who sold 44,356 tickets for her standalone performance at the Tokyo Dome on 11 February 2026.

By selling out the football stadium, Gillis is also poised to break a second major Guinness World Record for the largest live audience for a single comedian.

This separate accolade will be officially determined by the verified head count inside the venue on the night.

The record is currently held by German comic Mario Barth, who performed in front of 67,733 people at Berlin’s Olympiastadion back on 12 July 2008.

Given the final ticket tallies, Gillis is safely expected to comfortably surpass Barth's numbers, succeeding where fellow comics Gabriel Iglesias and Jo Koy fell short during their joint attempt at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in 2025.

The record-breaking night represents a massive full-circle moment for Gillis, who grew up in Pennsylvania and is famously known for frequently wearing Philadelphia Eagles merchandise.

The hometown stadium show marks the absolute peak of his career so far, serving as the grand finale to an incredibly successful touring run for the comedian, who also recently served as the host for Netflix's high-profile Roast of Kevin Hart.

Over the course of the past two years, Gillis' meteoric rise has seen him headline more than 100 shows and sell upwards of one million tickets globally.

Along the way, he has broken 34 separate venue attendance and ticket sales records.

Among his historical touring stops, his performance at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena drew in more ticket sales than any other live event in the history of the building, alongside setting all-time attendance highs at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and the Tucson Arena.