 
Geo News

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner crash fan's birthday in NYC

Dua Lipa and her husband turned NYC street into a surprise birthday party

By
Javeria Shahid
|

Published July 20, 2026

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner crash fans birthday in NYC
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner crash fan's birthday in NYC

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner surprised a fan with an impromptu birthday celebration.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 final brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to New York City, the Levitating hitmaker was once again making headlines, but this time for a moment away from the spotlight.

Instead of a stadium packed with thousands of fans, the singer found herself in the middle of a New York City street, joining a spontaneous birthday celebration.

Accompanied by her husband the 30-year-old American-Albanian pop star was seen singing "Happy Birthday" to a fan, marking the special occasion.

Other birthday celebrant stood smiling with a tray of lit cupcakes. The sweet interaction surfaced online after a Brazilian fan account shared the video on X.

In the short clip, the New Rules singer and her group enthusiastically clap, sing, and laugh as they help make the fan's birthday unforgettable.

Earlier in the day she was also spotted at the World Cup final alongside the Masters of the Air star at MetLife Stadium, where cameras captured the couple arriving and leaving the venue.

Dua attended the sporty event in a chic Chanel outfit. 

Make us preferred on Google
See Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get handsy at 2026 FIFA World Cup final
See Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get handsy at 2026 FIFA World Cup final
Spice Girls' Mel C borrowed this wedding essential from Victoria Beckham
Spice Girls' Mel C borrowed this wedding essential from Victoria Beckham
Stephen Colbert pays brief visit to social media for special reason
Stephen Colbert pays brief visit to social media for special reason
Blake Lively attends 2026 FIFA World Cup after Taylor Swift wedding ditch
Blake Lively attends 2026 FIFA World Cup after Taylor Swift wedding ditch
Khloé Kardashian pays tribute to late grandma: ‘My sweet MJ'
Khloé Kardashian pays tribute to late grandma: ‘My sweet MJ'
Brad Paisley on Taylor Swift's 'chaotic' wedding: ‘Least pretentious'
Brad Paisley on Taylor Swift's 'chaotic' wedding: ‘Least pretentious'
Madonna, BTS, Shakira perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show
Madonna, BTS, Shakira perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show
Justin Bieber performs at first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show
Justin Bieber performs at first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show