Dua Lipa, Callum Turner crash fan's birthday in NYC

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner surprised a fan with an impromptu birthday celebration.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 final brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to New York City, the Levitating hitmaker was once again making headlines, but this time for a moment away from the spotlight.

Instead of a stadium packed with thousands of fans, the singer found herself in the middle of a New York City street, joining a spontaneous birthday celebration.

Accompanied by her husband the 30-year-old American-Albanian pop star was seen singing "Happy Birthday" to a fan, marking the special occasion.

Other birthday celebrant stood smiling with a tray of lit cupcakes. The sweet interaction surfaced online after a Brazilian fan account shared the video on X.

In the short clip, the New Rules singer and her group enthusiastically clap, sing, and laugh as they help make the fan's birthday unforgettable.

Earlier in the day she was also spotted at the World Cup final alongside the Masters of the Air star at MetLife Stadium, where cameras captured the couple arriving and leaving the venue.

Dua attended the sporty event in a chic Chanel outfit.