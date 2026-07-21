Another test for families living with HIV: Why were infected children forced out of schools?

Red ribbon highlights awareness, prevention and support for those affected by HIV. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The HIV outbreak linked to Karachi's Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital has turned the lives of dozens of families upside down. While parents continue to struggle with the lifelong treatment of their children, many say an even greater battle awaits them outside the hospital: stigma, discrimination, and social isolation.

Speaking to Geo Digital, Ayesha Kamran, a resident of Ittehad Town, said life became unbearable after her son was diagnosed with HIV.

"As soon as our landlord found out that my son has HIV, he asked us to vacate the house. My husband misses work because of our child's treatment, and whenever he takes leave, his employer threatens to fire him."

She questioned why her family should suffer because of what they believe was negligence at the hospital.

Do we deserve to be treated this way because of someone else's mistake?

For Muhammad Asif, a daily wage labourer from Pathan Goth, the nightmare began six months ago when he took his four-year-old daughter to the hospital for what he thought was a minor illness.

He never imagined they would return home with a life-changing diagnosis.

"My daughter had fair skin and was always full of life. Every parent thinks their child is beautiful, but if you see her now, you won't recognise her. Her complexion has darkened, and she is growing weaker every day."

Asif says the emotional pain does not end with the illness.

"Our neighbours have told their children not to play with my daughter because she has HIV. It breaks my heart. She spends her days alone at home or in the hospital."

The outbreak has devastated entire families. In Orangi Town, Aftab Khan says all four of his children contracted HIV, which he blames on hospital staff allegedly reusing syringes.

"We saw injections being given with the same syringe. My daughter even objected, but we were told, 'Are you the doctors or are we?'"

His family's ordeal continued long after they left the hospital.

"My son was expelled from school after parents complained to the administration. They said if an HIV-positive child continued attending, they would withdraw their own children."

Fearing further backlash, Aftab eventually stopped sending his younger son to school as well.

"At first, the school only asked us to keep the children at home for a few days. Later, when I insisted on knowing the reason, they admitted that parents from the neighbourhood had objected."

Holding back tears, Aftab said the financial burden has become unbearable.

"People tell us to feed our children healthy food and fruits, but we haven't been able to pay rent for three months. How can we even afford proper meals?"

What does the law say?

Politician and human rights activist Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Jr, who has been leading awareness campaigns on HIV, says removing children from schools because they are living with HIV is against the law. Speaking to Geo Digital, he said:

"Under the Sindh Anti-Discrimination Act, no child can be expelled from school because of a chronic disease. HIV is classified as a chronic condition, and these children have exactly the same right to education as any other child."

He strongly condemned the actions of schools.

"The laws exist, but unfortunately they are not being implemented."

Fighting stigma alongside the disease

Bhutto said awareness campaigns are currently underway in Hyderabad, Dadu, Larkana and now Karachi as HIV cases continue to rise.

"We've set up awareness camps across different cities. Larkana remains our main focus because of the high number of cases, but Karachi has also become a priority. We are producing awareness videos with social media influencers and actors while also reaching communities directly to educate people and reduce the stigma surrounding HIV."

He stressed that HIV is not spread through casual contact, unlike Covid-19, and urged authorities to ensure the safe use of syringes in healthcare facilities.

According to official figures, around 200 children have been affected by the HIV outbreak linked to Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital. However, affected families claim the actual number could be as high as 1000 children.