Pakistan's 'first-ever' Sky47 AI data centre inaugurated

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses inaugural ceremony of Sky47, Pakistan’s first purpose-built, AI-ready Tier III/IV date centre and sovereign cloud platform in Rawalpindi on July 24, 2026. — PID

PM says he deeply inspired after touring state-of-the-art facility.

Praised engineers, experts and institutions involved in project.

PM says commitment, collective effort behind national progress.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated Sky47, the country’s "first-ever" cloud computing facility.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Shehbaz described the AI and cloud computing facility as a landmark achievement for Pakistan, reflecting the country's growing technological capabilities.

It demonstrates that Pakistan could accomplish world-class initiatives through unity, vision and determination, he added.

The prime minister said he was deeply inspired after touring the state-of-the-art facility, which had been completed in record time.

PM Shehbaz praised the engineers, experts and institutions involved in the project, and said the successful execution of the facility showcased the extraordinary talent available in both Pakistan's military and civilian sectors.

Quoting the national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the prime minister said nations were built through fresh ideas and visionary thinking rather than bricks and stones alone.

He stressed that innovation, commitment and collective resolve were the driving forces behind national progress.

Paying tribute to Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership, the prime minister said the project stood as a testament to what could be achieved when state institutions worked together with a shared national purpose.

He expressed confidence that if the same model of coordination and execution was replicated across other sectors, Pakistan could not only recover from past setbacks but also emerge as a modern, dynamic and forward-looking nation.

"This journey will not be easy, but it is certainly not impossible," the prime minister said, adding that Pakistan's success during Marka-e-Haq had already demonstrated that determination, courage and unity could transform seemingly impossible goals into reality.

He maintained that every major challenge presented an opportunity, whereas serious planning, innovation and sustained hard work would shape Pakistan's future in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The prime minister also acknowledged the contributions of Field Marshal Munir, the Ministry of Information Technology, the IT Secretary and strategic technology partner ZTE for their role in delivering the project.

He revealed that the facility had an initial capacity of 8.5 megawatts and announced that similar AI and cloud infrastructure would soon be replicated in Karachi and Lahore.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed all state institutions to align themselves with the country's digital transformation agenda.

He described the facility as a priceless gift to the people of Pakistan, and added that it would significantly strengthen the country's digital security, enhance technological self-reliance and inspire confidence that Pakistan was fully capable of competing in the global digital economy.

The prime minister, in his conclusion, once again invoked Allama Iqbal's message of national unity, reminding the audience that an individual derives strength from the collective power of the nation.

He ended his speech with prayers for Pakistan's prosperity and stability and the slogan, "Pakistan Zindabad."

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Attaullah Tarar, senior government officials and distinguished guests.