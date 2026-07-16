Pakistan joins global AI cooperation body as founding member

Pakistan joins World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar signs agreement in Shanghai, China, on July 16, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan pledges support for AI cooperation across Global South.

Islamabad backs efforts to bridge global artificial intelligence divide.

Progress on Waico implementation expected at Shanghai meeting.

Pakistan on Thursday joined the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (Waico) as a founding member, reaffirming its commitment to global AI cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signed the agreement establishing Waico on behalf of Pakistan during a signing ceremony held in Shanghai, China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan's founding membership reflects its commitment to advancing international cooperation in the field of AI and strengthening collaboration on emerging technologies.

It said Pakistan would actively support efforts to promote AI cooperation from the perspective of the Global South, while helping ensure that developing countries are able to benefit from technological advancements and innovation.

As a founding member of Waico, Pakistan also pledged to work closely with other member states to help bridge the global AI divide and promote equitable access to artificial intelligence.

The ministry said enhanced international cooperation in AI could contribute to development goals and support the wider sharing of technological benefits across countries and regions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to outline an ambitious vision for China's role in global AI governance at a forum on Friday.

His attendance at the annual forum for the first time underscores Beijing's view of AI as both a driver of economic growth and a strategic technology in global competition.

The conference comes as China and the United States prepare for their first government-level AI talks under President Donald Trump's administration.

The two countries recently outlined competing approaches to AI governance at a United Nations dialogue, with Washington warning that extensive regulation could hinder innovation, while Beijing promoted its low-cost, open-source AI models as a means of reducing global inequalities in access to the technology.

The forum also coincides with a high-level meeting on Global AI Governance, where progress on Waico and the implementation of the Global AI Governance Initiative is expected to be announced.

— With additional input from Reuters