PM Office adopts AI-based system to monitor, implement Premier Shehbaz's directives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the launching ceremony for Prime Minister's Office System (PMOS) at the PM Office in Islamabad, July 21, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@GovtofPakistan

Everything will be discussed through new mechanism: PM.

PM directs all relevant authorities to adopt AI-based system.

Lauds IT minister, secretary for efforts in developing system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based PM Office System (PMOS), describing it as a transformative digital platform that will modernise governance by recording, communicating, monitoring and tracking every directive.

The new system will track from issuance through implementation, verified completion and post-completion monitoring.

Addressing the launch ceremony at the PM Office, the prime minister directed all relevant authorities to ensure the immediate and full implementation of the new AI-based system, making it clear that traditional paper-based working would be replaced by digital processes.

"From today onwards, I will not expect any of you with a file in your hands. Everything will be discussed through this mechanism," he said.

PM Shehbaz praised Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and the IT secretary for their efforts in developing and operationalising the system.

He urged all ministries and government departments to adopt the platform, saying it would significantly improve the government's ability to deliver results. "This would make service delivery easier," he remarked.

Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, the IT minister and other senior officials attended the launching ceremony.

During the ceremony, the prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing on the AI-powered platform and its objectives.

The prime minister was informed that PMOS was the first government platform in Pakistan to integrate AI as a central component of decision-making and implementation monitoring, calling it a trailblazer for the digital transformation of the federal government.

According to the briefing, PMOS had been developed at the centre of government to ensure efficient communication of the prime minister's directives throughout the government machinery while enabling timely implementation in accordance with defined quality standards.

The system also serves as a secure technology-driven decision-support platform by integrating analytics and structured information within a protected IT environment.

During the briefing, it was informed that PMOS would facilitate continuous policy calibration by enabling the government to utilise technological, human and financial resources more effectively to generate better economic outcomes.

By introducing the platform at the PM Office, the government intends to embed governance reforms at the highest level before extending them across the wider administrative structure.

At the heart of the platform is a comprehensive digital repository that records every directive issued by the prime minister together with the complete chain of implementation, making PMOS both an institutional knowledge base and a permanent record of government decision-making.

Unlike conventional government tracking systems, the briefing explained, PMOS incorporates an AI layer capable of reading, classifying and analysing directives rather than merely storing them.