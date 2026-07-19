Facebook, Instagram users face access issues in Pakistan, other parts of world

A blue verification badge and the logos of Facebook and Instagram are seen in this picture illustration taken January 19, 2023. — Reuters

Facebook and Instagram services were disrupted in Pakistan and several other countries on Sunday, leaving users unable to access their accounts and causing widespread inconvenience, an outage-tracking website said.

Users across different regions reported difficulties logging into Meta’s platforms through both the mobile applications and websites. Many said they received a message stating that their account was temporarily unavailable due to a problem with the site and advising them to try again later.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, searches related to Facebook outages surged at around 1pm Pakistan time, indicating a sharp rise in user reports.

Many affected users also turned to X, formerly Twitter, to report problems with Facebook services and share their experiences.

Meta had not issued an official statement on the disruption at the time of filing this report. It remains unclear what technical issue caused the outage or when normal services will be restored.

According to Downdetector, there ⁠were 4,808 reports filed ​by Facebook users in ​the United States as of 0746 GMT, with 63% of users ​facing issues accessing the ​website.

Another 2,829 reports were filed by ‌Instagram ⁠users in the US who faced issues with the app as of 0818 ​GMT ​on ⁠Sunday.

Checks by Reuters also found that access ​to Facebook and Instagram ​was ⁠intermittent in Singapore.

Meta did not immediately reply to ⁠a ​request for comment ​sent by email.



— With additional input from Reuters