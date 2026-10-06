Princess Kate, Taylor Swift set for 'sensational reunion' after heartfelt apology

In a stunning turn of events, Taylor Swift and Princess Kate may take Kylie Kelce's podcast by storm together following a heartfelt apology.

Travis Kelce's beloved superstar wife and Prince William's Princess could surprise fans with an iconic joint appearance on Travis's sister-in-law's podcast, "Not Gonna Lie."

Kylie has apologised to Princess Catherine over an 'offensive' comment, saying, 'I Was Unaware.' During a recent episode of her podcast, the host misaddressed Kate Middleton.

She has since clarified that she meant no disrespect toward the royal family's much-adored Princess after the slip-up.

READ MORE: Princess Kate receives heartfelt apology as Meghan begins fresh chapter

However, her invitation to the royal remains intact, as she wants her on the show for a "chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids."

Princess Kate, who has always been drawn to the kindest people — especially those who are never hesitant to admit their mistakes — may grace the show with her presence to strengthen their budding relationship.

An insider close to William and Kate claims, "Taylor Swift may also join the Princess for a sensational reunion."

Kate and William reportedly had a secret meeting with Taylor and Travis in the run-up to the couple's wedding.

During an episode of the podcast the following week, Kylie explained that she had no idea calling Princess Catherine "Princess Kate" could be considered offensive.

Later in the episode, Kylie read a comment from a viewer who believes she needs to make some adjustments before expecting to sit down with Middleton.

“Princess Catherine is too refined and beautiful to be subjected to your cursing. You’ll need to clean up your act," the viewer argued

“First of all, you’re correct. Agreed,” Kylie responded.

Prince William and Taylor Swift share a good relationship, while Kylie Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce share a close, playful, and supportive family dynamic.

This special bonding may bring two shining stars together.

Kylie and Jason found out about Travis dating Taylor Swift privately long before the public hard-launch. However, Kylie has carefully protected their privacy on her podcast — including Not Gonna Lie — to avoid media clickbait, while openly celebrating Travis and Taylor's July 2026 wedding.

READ MORE: Prince William's team teases exciting Kate Middleton announcement