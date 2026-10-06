Michael Douglas admits he 'crossed a line' with Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts’ 1990 horror film Flatliners was the first time she worked with Michael Douglas — and he made sure it would be the last.

In his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, the Oscar-winning actor recalled an unfortunate drunken encounter with the then-rising actress at a Golden Globes party, where he had brought his 13-year-old son, Cameron, along. The pair were working together on Flatliners at the time, with Douglas producing the film and Roberts starring in it alongside her then-fiance, Kiefer Sutherland.

“We were at the bar, and Julia had her arm around my son, kind of nuzzling him,” Douglas wrote. “To me, in that moment, he looked stunned…but I was pretty drunk.”

READ MORE: Michael Douglas addresses Catherine Zeta-Jones split after affair confession

Douglas immediately confronted Roberts, telling her: “Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don’t shine.”

By the next morning, reality had set in. “I’d crossed a line with the most in-demand young actress in Hollywood,” he acknowledged.

Douglas sent Roberts flowers and a note before apologising to her and Sutherland personally.

“Luckily, they forgave me enough to get through that and finish the picture,” he writes. “I remained friends with Kiefer. Julia, not so much.”

READ MORE: Michael Douglas says he doesn't want to be 'dead on set'