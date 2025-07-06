Michael Douglas says he doesn't want to be 'dead on set'

Michael Douglas says he will 'go back' to acting under one condition

Michael Douglas recently shared why he has no relish to return to the world of acting.

The 80-year-old retired American actor and film producer appeared at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival as the 1975 American psychological comedy-drama film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was shown at the festival 50 years after it was first played there.

Referring to the film’s director at a press conference, Douglas recalled, “The festival was just beginning when we first came here. It was a new festival and Miloš [Forman] felt it was important to his country to be at the festival.”

“I remember we had a good time, it’s a charming, charming town. It’s highly unusual to be supporting and honoring a movie from 50 years ago. It was a reminder for me of how special that picture was. It’s a treat to come back here to the scene of the crime, where Miloš was brought up, with all of what he accomplished,” he noted.

Moving forward, when the Wall Street star was asked about his plans to return to acting, he said, “I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop.”

“I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set. I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back, but otherwise, no,” Douglas clarified.