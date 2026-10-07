Ellie Goulding reveals 'least interesting thing' about boyfriend Beau Minniear

Goulding first revealed she was expecting her second child in December 2025 while attending the The Fashion Awards in London

Ellie Goulding has nothing but admiration and love for her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, calling him the 'kindest guy she's ever known.'

The Grammy-nominated singer took her relationship with the actor public in September 2025 and welcomed her second child, her first with Beau, as they welcomed their daughter, Iris, in March this year.

In a loved-up up gesture, Ellie shared a video of Beau with his toned body on display, showing off his abs, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek caption referencing his appearance.

READ MORE: Ellie Goulding says motherhood has left her better prepared for music comeback

She wrote: 'Sorry what.'

The star then continued to praise her boyfriend in the comments, writing: 'Jokes aside this is the least interesting thing about him.

'He's the kindest guy I've ever known and the most fascinating.'

At the time of their daughter's arrival, the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker shared how excited her son, Arthur, was about the new addition to the family.

READ MORE: Ellie Goulding gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear

Arthur, 4, is Goulding’s first child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Goulding first revealed she was expecting her second child in December 2025 while attending the The Fashion Awards in London, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet in a leather jacket layered over a crop top.