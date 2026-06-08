Ellie Goulding says motherhood has left her better prepared for music comeback

The star has recently received an MBE from Prince William for her services to biodiversity and climate action.

Ellie Goulding has admitted she felt more equipped to return to work after giving birth to her second child.

The singer welcomed her daughter Iris with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, 28 in March.

Despite recently giving birth, the Grammy-nominated singer, 39, has already kicked off promotions for her new album, I Know Too Much.

As part of her music comeback, with her new album set for release in September, Ellie performed her new song Black Prada Dress on Sunday's Later... With Jools Holland.

Speaking on the show, the star admitted that struggling in the 'postnatal phase' helped to inspire her 2023 album Higher Than Heaven, which was released a year after her son Arthur was born.

The star also confirmed that this new record will be her most honest yet, confirming it will cover the breakdown of her marriage to husband Caspar.

She said: 'Music and performing is the thing that keeps me going. I have two children now so the first time I went back in the studio, I was kind of a robot.

'I made this 2023 album called Higher Than Heaven and I don't remember it.

'Any woman that's had a baby can relate to that postnatal phase of, "What the hell just happened to me?". So I wrote all this music.

'Someone heard a song from it the other day and was like, "I thought this was AI, that's the new thing". And I was like, kind of, because I was like a robot and didn't know what I was doing for a time.

'Now I'm much more human and I have done it already, so this time around I'm a lot more equipped to get back into that mindset.'

Reflecting on the album's title track, Ellie added: 'It's probably the most honest song I've written.

'It is what it is. I know too much. It's tongue in cheek, but it's also some kind of comment on my life so far, and music.

'I couldn't think of a more apt title for everything I was singing about. I do know too much. Way too much.'

The star has previously spoken about the fact that her new record is 'a divorce album', having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar in 2024.

Meanwhile, the star received an MBE from Prince William for her services to biodiversity and climate action.