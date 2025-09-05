 
Ellie Goulding makes first public appearance with boyfriend Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding was seen for the first time with new boyfriend Beau Minniear, during a stroll in London

Web Desk
September 05, 2025

Ellie Goulding has been spotted for the first time with her new boyfriend, American actor Beau Minniear, during a cozy stroll around London on Thursday.

The 38-year-old pop star looked relaxed in a grey hoodie, long white T-shirt and black leggings, while Minniear kept casual in an all-black ensemble. 

At one point, the actor affectionately placed his hand on Goulding’s bottom as the pair walked through the city.

According to Daily Mail, the outing comes just days after Goulding faced backlash for saying anti-migrant protests had made her feel “embarrassed to be British.”

As per the reports, Goulding and Minniear who has appeared in a number of small TV and film roles in the U.S., met earlier this year. 

Fans first speculated about their romance in July, when Goulding posted a cryptic TikTok video featuring a man believed to be Minniear.

Furthermore, the Burn hitmaker’s new relationship follows her split from art dealer Caspar Jopling, with whom she shares a four-year-old son, Arthur. 

Since their separation, Goulding has been linked to a series of short-lived romances before making things official with Minniear.

