Ellie Goulding gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear

The Grammy-nominated singer took her relationship public with the actor in September 2025

March 10, 2026

Goulding is also mom to 4-year-old Arthur from her previous marriage
Ellie Goulding is officially a girl mom!

The Grammy-nominated singer revealed she has welcomed her second child, her first with boyfriend Beau Minniear, over the weekend. She shared the news on her Instagram Stories, three days after giving birth on Friday, March 6.

"On Friday, I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her," Goulding, 39, wrote. "It was fitting that I spent International Women's Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary's, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives."

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker also shared how excited her son Arthur is about the new addition to the family.

"This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel," she added.

Arthur, 4, is Goulding’s first child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Alongside the announcement, the proud mom shared a few snapshots from the moment she brought her daughter home, including a celebratory cake decorated with the words “baby sister” and sweet baby-themed decorations.

Goulding first revealed she was expecting her second child in December 2025 while attending the The Fashion Awards in London, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet in a leather jacket layered over a crop top.

Her relationship with Minniear became public just a few months earlier, when the pair were spotted together in London in September after reportedly spending time together since the summer.

