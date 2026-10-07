King Charles celebrates music with Elton John after Andrew update

King Charles has made his first public appearance since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor launched legal action against the police over his arrest.

On Wednesday, the 77-year-old joined a lively music workshop for young people at Battersea Power Station in London, reuniting with Sir Elton John and Apple CEO Tim Cook to launch a collaboration between the tech giant and the King's Trust, Creative Labs, which is a new programme of "immersive industry-led experiences" for young people.

The King's appearance comes amid his younger brother Andrew's legal fight, accusing police of taking his personal item during raid hi home.

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King Charles appeared calm and collected in grey pinstripe suit as he walked through the power station, beaming as he met workshop volunteers.

Prince William's father sat next to Elton John and his husband David Furnish during a soundcheck after attending a music session.

Sir Elton previously performed on 28 September to celebrate the launch of the new Apple Music Hall, a new music venue in Battersea.

The King has continued to make his stance on his younger brother clear this week, with Andrew told not to use his private funds from the King to fund his legal action.

Andrew lives on his brother's Sandringham Estate and receives an annual stipend – the amount of which has not been disclosed – provided by Charles from his private funds.

However, a Palace source said it has been made clear that these monies should not be used to fund the judicial review.

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