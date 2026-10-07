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Meta's Muse AI pops up on Instagram share button: Here's what it does

Meta’s Muse AI takes over Instagram’s share button

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 07, 2026

Meta’s Muse AI pops up on Instagram share button: Here’s what it does
Meta’s Muse AI pops up on Instagram share button: Here’s what it does

Meta’s Muse, a personal artificial agent, is now directly integrated into Instagram.

Users can now share information directly with it via their social media account.

What Meta Muse does

Muse is designed to help users interact with content, search through saved data, and automate tasks across Meta’s apps. It connects to your Instagram account through the Accounts Center, enabling it to reach saved posts, messages, and your feed. This means you can search your own content conversationally.

For instance, you can ask it to find a saved recipe you bookmarked months ago.

Beyond search, Muse uses advanced reasoning to comprehend prompts, assist with creative workflows, answer queries, and perform digital tasks. It can also build context and profiles based on your interactions to simplify preferences and shared history.

Why it pops up on the Instagram share button

Meta has placed Muse directly inside the familiar sharing interface to make interacting with and sharing content more AI-driven. Instead of forcing users to open an independent chatbot app, Meta puts the AI button right where you can already engage with posts, so you can instantly ask about a reel, summarize content, or route a share through the assistant.

This integration highlights Meta’s broader push to embed Muse-powered AI experiences across Instagram and WhatsApp. 

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