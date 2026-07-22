Olivia Rodrigo fuels new romance rumours

Olivia Rodrigo appears to have a new man in her life, and he is a significant change from her usual type.

The Vampire singer has been spotted around Brooklyn on multiple occasions with Julian Croonenberghs, a private equity professional at Hg Capital, and photos surfaced on Monday appearing to show the pair travelling together from Iceland to New York.

Fans online identified Croonenberghs from the images. Representatives for both have not commented on the reports.

If the romance is confirmed, Croonenberghs would mark a notable shift for Rodrigo, who since rising to fame has been linked almost exclusively to figures from the entertainment industry.

A Brown University graduate who studied applied mathematics and computer science, Croonenberghs previously worked as a banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and played for the US Men's National Field Hockey Team between 2018 and 2020.

He also speaks Dutch and French.

The speculation comes after Rodrigo split from British actor Louis Partridge in late 2025 following around two years together.

Before that, she was linked to music executive and DJ Zack Bia in 2022, producer Adam Faze in 2021, and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett around 2020, a relationship fans have long believed inspired some of her biggest early hits, including Driver's License.

Rodrigo's latest album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is stacked with breakup anthems. It would appear, however, that she may already be moving into a rather different chapter.