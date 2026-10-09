Kate Middleton's jewellery box hides £2 bargains alongside priceless royal heirlooms





The Princess of Wales has built an enviable jewellery collection since joining the royal family.

Catherine is often seen wearing jewellery once belonging to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, her collection extends far beyond the historic treasures passed down through generations.

The princess has also developed a distinctive style of her own, with an eye for accessories that can transform an outfit without necessarily carrying an extravagant price tag.

Speaking about Catherine's eclectic selection, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe describes her jewellery box as a treasure trove of versatile designs.

“Kate’s jewellery box is a real treasure trove of pieces that are packed with true versatility,” Laura says.

At the 2023 BAFTAs, she wore shoulder-grazing earrings from Zara, while in 2022, a pair of Accessorize doorknocker-style earrings caught the public's attention after their price dropped to just £2 in a seasonal sale.

At the other end of the spectrum sits her iconic engagement ring, a piece of extraordinary sentimental and historical significance that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Catherine's collection also reveals a fondness for jewellery with a personal connection.

The mother of three has been spotted wearing necklaces bearing her children's names, adding a touching detail to her otherwise polished public appearances.

As Laura explains, the princess's choices reflect a genuine appreciation for jewels and the many ways it can be styled.