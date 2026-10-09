Princess Kate follows William’s lead with separate meeting alongside philanthropist

Following Prince William’s busy day of royal engagements, the Princess of Wales has also been keeping her diary full.

The Princess of Wales held a meeting with philanthropist Melinda French Gates in London on Thursday.

Kate, visited the offices of Pivotal, the organisation founded by French Gates, 61, for the engagement on 8 October.

The meeting was recorded in the Court Circular, with the Princess attending in her capacity as Joint Patron of the Royal Foundation alongside Prince William.

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While details of their discussion have not been made public, the meeting points to a potential exchange of ideas between two prominent figures working to improve lives through philanthropy and advocacy.

The Royal Foundation serves as the principal charitable vehicle for the Prince and Princess of Wales, supporting initiatives spanning early childhood, mental health, homelessness, conservation and emergency responders.

French Gates established Pivotal in 2015 to accelerate social progress for women and young people in the United States and around the world.

Through philanthropy, investment and advocacy, the organisation backs efforts to expand opportunities and create lasting change.

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Speaking to People in 2025, she explained: "I believe the only responsible thing to do with these resources is to give it away - as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible."