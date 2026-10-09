Prince William and Kate weather the storm as they arrive in Belfast

A rainy day in Belfast greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales as they arrived in Northern Ireland.

Prince William and Kate touched down in the Northern Irish capital on Friday, with the couple set to meet organisations working to support the next generation and learn more about initiatives helping young people shape their futures.

The royal couple also shared an update on their visit through their Instagram Stories.

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They are visiting The Commons on Ormeau Road, where a former church is being transformed into a vibrant community hub.

During the visit, the royal couple will learn more about local initiatives supporting the community, including projects linked to William’s Homewards programme, which aims to demonstrate that homelessness can be ended.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also drew attention to efforts to prevent homelessness through their Homewards initiative.

The video, shared by Homewards, featured Ashley John-Baptiste speaking about the obstacles faced by young people with care experience as they work towards building stable futures.

“Growing up in care, I know first-hand the challenges many young people face when they’re trying to build a stable future,” he said.

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In Belfast, John-Baptiste met businesses and organisations involved in NEON.