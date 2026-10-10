Prince William and Kate serve up surprise at IKEA Belfast during royal visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a turn at the tills during a visit to IKEA Belfast, where they explored how businesses are helping young people build secure futures through employment.

William and Kate visited the store to learn more about its involvement in NEON, the New Employment Opportunities Network, an initiative supported by the Prince’s Homewards campaign.

The programme brings together employers, charities, public services and community organisations to help young people at risk of homelessness find work and receive the support needed to remain in employment.

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The couple helped serve customers at the checkouts as they heard how IKEA Belfast is supporting young people with experience of the care system as they take their first steps towards greater independence.

First launched in Northern Ireland, NEON is now helping shape Homewards’ work across the UK, drawing on the experience of businesses and their community partners to create more sustainable routes into employment.

But the Belfast visit also brought a lighter moment when William delighted a member of the crowd by joining a FaceTime call with her mother.

As the Prince and Princess greeted well-wishers, one woman handed William her phone and asked him to say hello to her mother, Angela.

“Angela, hello,” William said warmly, before adding: “We’re missing you Angela, it’s not the same without you here.”



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The Prince then spotted a pumpkin in the background of the call and seized the opportunity for a seasonal quip, remarking that it was “early for Halloween” and prompting laughter from those gathered around him.