Royal family releases Queen Camilla's emotional video after Harry's visit

Queen Camilla offered a glimpse into her and King Charles's endearing shared love after Prince Harry's latest solo appearance.

In a heartwarming and candid clip from a new documentary, jointly shared by Buckingham Palace and BBC Arts, Queen Camilla opens up like never before.

The 79-year-old also exposed the King's rather distracting yet charming habit before dinner.

READ MORE: Prince Harry faces 'hostile reception' from Rugby fans: Booed in Leicester

Tha Palace proudly shared the Queen's message, saying: "We like sitting quietly and reading. Occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, I'll hear him roaring with laughter about something."⁣

In the video message, Camilla appears discussing her passion to get people reading.

⁣"The Book That Changed My Life" documentary will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on October 14, where the Queen joins four remarkable individuals to share the stories of the books that shaped them.

The Queen has revealed how she read Lady Chatterley's Lover "by torchlight" as a teenager as she opened up about the education she received from books.

"My husband and I actually read before dinner. We just like sitting quietly and reading. He loves biographies and PG Wodehouse," she says in a new BBC documentary."

"I occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting. I can't get back into my book, or I'll suddenly start weeping, but it's a lovely, quiet time.”

The video comes after Prince Harry was booed by Rugby supporters during Leicester Tigers' fixture against Gloucester.

READ MORE: Kensington Palace drops William, Kate emotional video after Harry's reveal