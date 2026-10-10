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Lewis Hamilton sends Stray Kids fans wild as he shares stage with Felix

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Lewis Hamilton makes surprising confession about K-pop

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 10, 2026

Lewis Hamilton sends Stray Kids fans wild as he shares stage with Felix
Lewis Hamilton sends Stray Kids fans wild as he shares stage with Felix 

Lewis Hamilton has revealed an unexpected side of himself, and K-pop fans are loving it!

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion surprised fans by revealing his admiration for Stray Kids during a memorable meeting with Felix at Ferrari Night in Singapore on Thursday, October 8, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The unexpected crossover between the world of Formula 1 and K-pop quickly caught attention, especially as Hamilton revealed that he was already a fan of Felix and his group.

The moment also comes amid the British racing star’s high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian, adding another celebrity twist to an encounter that brought together two stars from very different worlds. Kardashian and Hamilton’s relationship has been widely reported in 2026.


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