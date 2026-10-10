Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley caught sharing laugh at Harry Styles’ concert

Vampire Diaries fans went gaga with Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley’s reunion at Harry Styles Together Together Tour

The two, who became a fan-favourite couple on-screen as Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, were spotted together sharing a laugh at the concert at Madison Square Garden.

On Friday, October 9, the actors attended Night 20 of the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s Together, Together concert series in New York City.

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A brief fan-captured video of Dobrev and Wesley sharing a laugh quickly caught the attention of fans online.

In the six-second clip they can be seen sitting alongside other concertgoers in the packed auditorium.

At one point, Wesley leans towards Dobrev to say something, prompting the actress to burst into laughter as he smiles beside her.

The candid interaction was short, but it was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many delighted to see the familiar faces together again.

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments, with reactions ranging from disbelief to affectionate appreciation.

“WHAT,” one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, “THIS IS INSANE.”

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Others were equally charmed by the interaction, with one reaction summing up the mood, “They are so cute.”

For the unversed, Dobrev and Wesley are best known to many viewers for their roles as Elena and Stefan “Stelena” in the hit supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries.

Their appearance together at the concert offered fans a welcome dose of nostalgia.